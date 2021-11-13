Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYBBF. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

