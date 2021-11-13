VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

