Virtu Financial LLC Buys 13,205 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 180.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.