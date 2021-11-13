Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,979 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 244.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

