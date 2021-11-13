Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 288,539 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 413,386 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

