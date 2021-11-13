Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 12,793 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $384,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $5,453,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15.

