VIZIO Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZIO. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

VZIO stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VIZIO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,302 shares of company stock valued at $19,818,938 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.