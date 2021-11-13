VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $312.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

