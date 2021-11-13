Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $83,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vroom by 162.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

