Vulcan Materials to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

NYSE VMC opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.95. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

