Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 254.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 266,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,406 shares of company stock worth $110,318. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

