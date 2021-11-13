Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 11% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $17.51 million and $4.42 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

