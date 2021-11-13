Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$390.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

