Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of WM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$390.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.
