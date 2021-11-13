Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,136 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $6,132,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $8,296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $341.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

