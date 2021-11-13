Walleye Capital LLC Invests $688,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NCNO opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

