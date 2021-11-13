Walleye Capital LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total transaction of $21,940,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock valued at $344,338,431. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

