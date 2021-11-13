Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NYSE DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walt Disney stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.80% of Walt Disney worth $5,741,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

