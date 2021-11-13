Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
NYSE DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
