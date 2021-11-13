Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $220.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

