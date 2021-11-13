Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $452.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.99. 142,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,814. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Earnings History and Estimates for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

