Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $452.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.99. 142,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,814. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.