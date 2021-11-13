Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.