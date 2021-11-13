Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 10,779 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

