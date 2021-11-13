Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn Sells 2,461 Shares of Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.19.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
