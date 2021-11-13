Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn Sells 2,461 Shares of Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.19.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.