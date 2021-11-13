Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $140,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

