Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $142,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

