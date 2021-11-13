Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Elastic were worth $154,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $182.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

