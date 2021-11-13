Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of 10x Genomics worth $150,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $166.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

