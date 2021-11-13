Wells Fargo & Company Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.