Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.