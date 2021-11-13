Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.