Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 112,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

