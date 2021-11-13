Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $63,585.87 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

