WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $4,146,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in WestRock by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WestRock by 13.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.53%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.