Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Earns “Underperform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their underperform rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$14.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

