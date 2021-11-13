Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 71,375 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00.
NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.
Several research firms have commented on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.