Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 71,375 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $244,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 132.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

