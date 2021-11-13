William Blair Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.53). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

AXSM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

