Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WINT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,362. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,430. Corporate insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.