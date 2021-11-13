Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.61.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wingstop by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.