WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

