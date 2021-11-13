Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Cap of $902,804.44

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $902,804.44 and approximately $46,056.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,685.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.23 or 0.07230758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.40 or 0.00401024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.73 or 0.01030730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.07 or 0.00411337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00270163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00247187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

