Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WLWHY opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Woolworths has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

