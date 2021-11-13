WOWswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $144,036.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00016521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $144,036.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00072744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,646.44 or 0.07170443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,724.43 or 0.99883535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

