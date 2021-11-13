WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$185.00 at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$179.46.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$89.22 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

