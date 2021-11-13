Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $124.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

