Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx stock opened at $213.80 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

