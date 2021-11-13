XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. XOS has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts predict that XOS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $167,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

