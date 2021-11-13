Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. Xylem has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

