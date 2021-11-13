Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
NYSE XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. Xylem has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
