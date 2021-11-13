Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -210.43 and a beta of 1.25.
Yandex Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.