Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

