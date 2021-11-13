Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

