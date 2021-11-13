Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $97.24 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

